SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 10

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
Weakening high pressure Monday is forecast to allow for a westerly (onshore) flow to develop and strengthen near the coast, resulting in lower temperatures along the beaches, while another day of higher temperatures is expected across the inland areas.
An approaching upper-level low-pressure system will continue to break down the ridge of high pressure Monday night and will bring coastal night and morning low clouds, with pockets of mist and drizzle and widespread cooling across the Central Coast. Temperatures are slated to fall to their mid-October averages by Tuesday, with only minor day-to-day variations heading into Friday.
In Northern California, a broad upper-level trough of low pressure is expected to develop over the West Coast and may interact with a plume of subtropical moisture to bring wet and unsettled weather to areas north of Monterey Bay.
For the Central Coast, there remains a considerable amount of uncertainty regarding the possibility of wet and unsettled weather developing Saturday into next Monday, as a series of passing cold fronts could tap into a plume of subtropical moisture. This would result in increasing southerly winds and periods of rain for San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.
Surf report
Monday’s 4- to 5-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 17-second period) will remain at this height along the San Luis Obispo County coastline into Tuesday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 13-second period) will develop along the coastline Wednesday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet (with 5- to 15-second period) Thursday.
A 964-millibar Gulf of Alaska storm will produce an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) along the Pecho Coast on Friday, increasing to 10 to 12 feet (with a 15- to 17-second period) Saturday into Sunday. This will be the largest swell so far this fall.
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 59 degrees through Thursday, further increasing Friday into next Monday.
This week’s PG&E safety tips: Prepare for power outages. Keep a battery-operated flashlight and radio within easy reach. Ensure those items are always accessible and that your batteries are fresh. Listen for updates on storm conditions and power outages. Use safer LED candles; wax candles are not recommended. Don’t depend on a phone that requires electricity to communicate. Keep a standard handset or mobile phone ready as a backup. Store water-filled plastic containers in your freezer; you can use them as blocks of ice to prevent food from spoiling.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
43 83
43 78
43 77
42 80
45 81
45 80
47 77
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
53 81
52 74
53 74
53 79
54 80
54 79
52 70
