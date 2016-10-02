SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 3

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A pattern of gentle to moderate (8- to 18-mph) and at times gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds are expected to develop during the morning hours Monday and increase to strong gale-force (25- to 38-mph) levels during the afternoon hours along the coastline, which will continue to mix out the marine layer. This will leave behind mostly clear skies with near-seasonal temperatures for most of the upcoming week. In fact, the PG&E Black Butte weather station — at a remote Cuesta Grade location at an elevation of 2,620 feet — reported 33 mph Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds with gusts to 41 mph Sunday morning.
The exception to this pattern will be Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, when partly cloudy skies are expected. Also, marine low clouds with areas of fog and pockets of mist and drizzle may develop Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Otherwise, the week is expected to see fair, dry and gradually warmer weather return with high pressure building during the middle part of the week, resulting in the development of night and morning Santa Lucia winds that will help to return temperatures to near their seasonal averages by the end of the week. Fair and pleasant autumn weather is then expected to persist through next weekend into the following week, with no extreme heat or storms on the horizon.
In Northern California, a series of early-season low-pressure systems will deliver gentle to moderate rain. A few rain showers may reach as far south as Monterey Bay. The early-season systems could drop about 2 to 4 inches of new snow above 5,500 feet in the central Sierra Nevada.
Surf report
Increasing northwesterly winds are expected to produce a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) into Monday night, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet by Tuesday morning.
Storm activity off the Pacific Northwest will produce a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) along San Luis Obispo County’s coastline Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, further building to 6 to 8 feet (with a 5- to 12-second period) Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Rough indeed! This northwesterly sea and swell will decrease to 4 to 6 feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) Friday and remain at this height and period through Sunday. Seawater temperatures will range between 52 and 55 degrees into Friday.
▪ ▪ ▪
This week’s PG&E safety tip: Downed power lines are dangerous. Never touch them. For safety’s sake, always assume that a fallen power line is live, and follow these guidelines:
▪ Avoid touching the downed line with your hand or an object, such as a stick, broom or pole.
▪ Avoid touching anything, such as a car, object or equipment, or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.
▪ Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines. Avoid driving over a fallen power line.
▪ Call 911 immediately to report a fallen power line.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
42 72
45 80
44 84
44 87
43 86
44 85
45 83
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
49 75
52 78
54 84
55 87
53 84
57 83
53 81
