San Luis Obispo breaks heat record Sunday

Temperatures in San Luis Obispo on Sunday reached 103 degrees, breaking the old record of 98 degrees set in 1984, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
The high was measured about noon at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. It reached 102 degrees at Cal Poly on Sunday.
About 4:30 p.m., Paso Robles tied its previous record of 104 degrees, set in 1991, Lindsey said.
Temperatures in Atascadero also reached 104 degrees about 3:15 p.m. Available temperature data doesn’t go far enough back to determine whether a record was broken in Atascadero, Lindsey said.
Lindsey added that coastal areas stayed mild Sunday.
