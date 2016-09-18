Weather

September 18, 2016 7:13 PM

San Luis Obispo breaks heat record Sunday

By Danielle Ames

Temperatures in San Luis Obispo on Sunday reached 103 degrees, breaking the old record of 98 degrees set in 1984, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The high was measured about noon at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. It reached 102 degrees at Cal Poly on Sunday.

About 4:30 p.m., Paso Robles tied its previous record of 104 degrees, set in 1991, Lindsey said.

Temperatures in Atascadero also reached 104 degrees about 3:15 p.m. Available temperature data doesn’t go far enough back to determine whether a record was broken in Atascadero, Lindsey said.

Lindsey added that coastal areas stayed mild Sunday.

