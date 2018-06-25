Northern California wildfires: Where they are, how much has burned, map

A rash of fires that broke out amid high winds and hot weather continued to burn across Northern California on Monday, with fire crews working through the night to try to contain the blazes.

The Pawnee Fire in Lake County remains the largest and most destructive, growing to 8,200 acres overnight with crews unable to stanch the fire's progress because of "erratic winds," high temperatures and low humidity, Cal Fire said. The fire destroyed 12 homes and threatens another 600 structures.

At least 237 firefighters are continuing firefighting efforts Monday, using seven dozers and two helicopters, according to Cal Fire. Additional resources are on their way to the fire this morning, Cal Fire said.

The fire started Saturday evening near Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks. The region had a National Weather Service Red Flag Warning in effect, which means weather conditions of high heat, low humidity and strong winds exacerbate the risk of fire.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect today for the community of Spring Valley, which has a population of 845 people. Lower Lake High School near Highway 53 has opened as an evacuation shelter, and animal staging is available at the Social Service Center on Anderson Ranch Parkway.

In neighboring Tehama County, the Lane Fire is now 20 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters continue to build containment lines around the fire, but steep terrain and hot weather are making firefighting difficult, Cal Fire said. More than 1,100 firefighters are battling the blaze, along with six helicopters and 13 dozers to reinforce containment and suppress the flames.

No homes were destroyed, but the fire is threatening at least 200 structures.

The communities of Ponderosa Sky Ranch and Paynes Creek have been evacuated, Cal Fire said. An evacuation center is open at the Red Bluff Community Center, and animals can be taken to Rolling Hills Casino in Corning.

Tehama County is also contending with the Stoll Fire, which shrank to 300 acres and is 60 percent contained, Cal Fire said. Fire crews checked the forward spread of the fire and continue to "make good progress."

Residents of Baker, Paskenta, Wilder and Stoll roads were evacuated after the fire started Saturday, but some evacuees were returning to their homes Monday morning, Cal Fire said.

Fire crews made progress battling a spate of fires in Shasta County, but evacuation orders are still in place, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Department.

The Creek Fire is now 1,300 acres and 30 percent contained, Cal Fire said, and the Bascom Fire is 328 acres and 90 percent contained.

Three strike teams consisting of crews from the city of Sacramento, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, Folsom, Cosumnes, West Sacramento and Sutter County were also sent to assist in containing the Shasta fires, said Capt. Chris Vestal, Metro Fire spokesperson.

Two of the strike teams were type III, which are specifically used to fight vegetation fires, and the other was type I, which specializes in structural fires, Vestal said. Each strike team typically consists of five engines with four crew members per engine, a strike team leader and a strike team leader trainee, Vestal said.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, there were no orders to send more personnel from the Sacramento region to the fires, Vestal said.

South of Sacramento in Tuolumne County, the Flat Fire is now 162 acres and grew to 35 percent containment.Cal Fire said the spread of the fire had been stopped and it no longer threatened any structures

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon and lifted at 8 p.m. Highway 59 is closed to through traffic at Highway 20 through Monday, according to the Modesto Bee.

