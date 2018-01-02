Mike Tyson breaks ground on California marijuana farm and resort

Former boxing heavyweight champ and “Hangover” star Mike Tyson has broken ground on a 40-acre cannabis operation 60 miles south of Death Valley, SFGate reported.

Tyson Ranch, in California City, will dedicate 20 acres of land to marijuana cultivation, according to The Blast.

The rest of the acreage will feature “glamping” campgrounds and cabins, a hydro-feed plant, a “Tyson Cultivation School,” a hydro-feed plant and supply store, an amphitheater, an extraction facility and an edible factory.

SFGate noted that the operation, which he broke ground on last month, is located near Edwards Air Force Base and aims to create jobs for military veterans. SFGate also reported that Tyson’s eponymous company, Tyson Holistic, will operate the ranch with a focus on treating people suffering from psychological illnesses related to military service.

On Monday, recreational marijuana was legalized in California, though the sale and consumption of medical marijuana in the state has been legal for more than 20 years.