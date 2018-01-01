‘Society said I was a criminal.’ Vindicated, man buys first legal pot in California

Shortly after 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Mike Shorrow, a 63-year-old medical marijuana patient from Montana, pulled out a $100 bill and bought four-and-a-half grams of marijuana, making him the first customer at the first licensed retail pot shop in California’s capital.
“That ate up that $100 fast,” said Shorrow as he took his weed from Danny Kress, dispensary manager A Therapeutic Alternative on H Street. While shocked at the price he paid for marijuana, Shorrow was thrilled to be one of the first to buy recreational weed legally in the state.
Shorrow was first in a line of about 20 people gathered in front of A Therapeutic Alternative, one of nine Sacramento dispensaries that had obtained the state and city permits needed to sell recreational marijuana by the time the legal market opened on New Year’s Day.
Similar sized crowds waited outside other Sacramento dispensaries on Monday morning, the date voters enshrined as the start of retail cannabis sales when they approved Proposition 64 in November 2016.
Kimberly Cargile, owner of A Therapeutic Alternative, and Nate Bradley, legislative advocate at the California Cannabis Association, participated in a short ribbon cutting ceremony on the dispensary’s porch, to symbolically usher in the new era of legal marijuana sales.
Many of the first buyers were long-time users, not cannabis rookies. Some said they had been buying marijuana on the street and were happy to be able to walk right into a regular store and buy it legally.
At RCP Sacramento, a cannabis outlet in an industrial area off West El Camino in north Sacramento, 15 people lined up in the parking lot awaiting the 9 a.m. opening. Many of them were regular buyers of medicinal marijuana.
First in line was Gerard Logan, 72, of Orangevale, in denim jacket, blue jeans and black ball cap with U.S. Air Force lettering. He said he was ecstatic about the new law – and felt personally vindicated.
“I've been smoking marijuana since I was 19, and society said I was a criminal,” he said. “Today, they admit they were wrong.”
He previously bought marijuana, he said, on the black market, which he never liked. “It's a hassle,” he said. “You have to take what they got.”
His plan, he said, was to buy an ounce of the best marijuana the outlet had. He'll smoke it, he said, “as soon as I get home.”
Shorrow had a similar plan. He said he can’t buy medical marijuana in California with his Montana doctor’s recommendation. He lives in Elk Grove during the winter and will continue to buy recreational marijuana here because he’s uncomfortable buying it on the black market.
A woman who identified herself as Mary Jane Love, 26, a R&B singer living in midtown, was among the early comers at All About Wellness, a cannabis shop at 19th and S streets, that has been in business as a medicinal outlet for eight years.
“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” she said. It feels like it brings back the flower child days.
She has been buying marijuana on the streets, she said, using it to soothe her anxiety and to free her mind up for creative writing.
“I love it, it helps me relax,” she said of marijuana. She hopes it will mellow more people out. “I want people to love each other. Let’s be beautiful together.”
Phillip Blurton, owner of All About Wellness, said about 50 customers had showed up in the first hour-plus Monday, half of them medicinal marijuana customers, half recreational, a steady stream but not overwhelming.
“The recreational people are excited,” he said. “They feel like they are backstage at a big concert.”
Nate Bradley, co-founder of the California Cannabis Industry Association, visited several Sacramento outlets Monday morning.
“It definitely feels like the tide has changed” in terms of societal acceptance of marijuana, he said. Dispensaries now are “like any other store or pharmacy.
“This is the nail in the coffin for shaming people for using cannabis.”
Brad Branan
