More lawmakers push Jerry Brown to remove California National Guard from border

More than two dozen California lawmakers have joined the campaign to get Gov. Jerry Brown to remove 400 National Guard troops from the Mexican border.
In a letter dated Friday, 26 Democrats added on to the effort begun by Sen. Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles.
"California must be clear and unequivocal in its opposition to such policies and should not be complicit in any manner in the indefinite incarceration of families and young children," the letter says.
In April, Brown signed a memorandum deploying 400 California National Guard members in accordance with the Trump administration's executive order to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.
While the lawmakers acknowledge Brown's memorandum with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was targeted at improving public safety rather than enforcing immigration law, they wrote, "We can no longer tolerate using our state resources to support government agencies detaining young children involuntarily ripped from their parents."
Brown spokesman Evan Westrup said the administration would continue to "assess and review this, just as we have since personnel were originally mobilized back in April."
Editor's note: This story was updated at 3:54 p.m. on June 25, 2018 to add Evan Westrup's comment.
