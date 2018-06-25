Gov. Brown declares state of emergency in fire-ravaged Lake County

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Lake County on Monday as the Pawnee Fire continued to rage uncontrolled.

State resources, including employees, provisions and facilities, will be devoted to battling the wildfire, according to the governor's announcement. The California Office of Emergency Services will provide assistance to Lake County as needed.

The declaration cited the circumstances of the fire – including high heat, wind and lack of humidity, according to Cal Fire – to be "beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government and require the combined forces of a mutual aid or regions to combat."

As of Monday morning, the Pawnee Fire had burned across 8,200 acres and destroyed 22 structures and threatened 600 more since it started Saturday night, Cal Fire said. Residents of Spring Valley in Lake County were issued mandatory evacuation orders, and Lower Lake High School was set up as an evacuation shelter.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY