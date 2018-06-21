Teen rescued by helicopter after not returning to camp overnight

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office used a helicopter Thursday morning to rescue a teen in the Sierra National Forest who failed to return to camp the day before.
Wednesday evening, the sheriff's office received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy. The teen did not return to the campground after rafting with family members in the Mono Hot Springs area
.
Search and rescue deputies and volunteers responded to look for him. They worked through the night and found him about 9 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said.
The department's Eagle One helicopter landed, picked up the boy and flew him back to his family. He was not injured.
