Teen rescued by helicopter after not returning to camp overnight

The Fresno County (CA) Sheriff’s Office used a helicopter Thursday morning, June 21, 2018 in the Sierra Nevada mountains near Mono Hot Springs to rescue a teen who never returned to camp the day before.
By
Up Next
The Fresno County (CA) Sheriff’s Office used a helicopter Thursday morning, June 21, 2018 in the Sierra Nevada mountains near Mono Hot Springs to rescue a teen who never returned to camp the day before.
By

California

Teen rescued by helicopter after not returning to camp overnight

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

June 21, 2018 05:43 PM

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office used a helicopter Thursday morning to rescue a teen in the Sierra National Forest who failed to return to camp the day before.

Wednesday evening, the sheriff's office received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy. The teen did not return to the campground after rafting with family members in the Mono Hot Springs area

.

Rescue.JPG
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office used a helicopter Thursday morning to rescue a 15-year-old boy in the Sierra National Forest.
Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Search and rescue deputies and volunteers responded to look for him. They worked through the night and found him about 9 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

The department's Eagle One helicopter landed, picked up the boy and flew him back to his family. He was not injured.

  Comments  