There's a deal to pull consumer privacy measure from the California ballot

A San Francisco real estate developer has agreed to a last-minute deal to keep his data privacy measure off the November ballot.
The move may help Alastair Mactaggart, the main proponent of the California Consumer Privacy Act, avoid one of the most costly ballot measure fights of the year against Amazon, Google, AT&T, Comcast and other internet behemoths that oppose his proposal.
The ballot initiative, which was likely going to be approved for the November ballot, would require big companies to disclose the type of information they gather on consumers and give people the right to prevent businesses from selling their personal data.
Under the terms of an agreement worked out between Mactaggart and other stakeholders, state lawmakers crafted a bill with a similar effect and plan to vote on it next week. Mactaggart pledged to pull his initiative if Gov. Jerry Brown signs the bill by June 28, the final deadline to withdraw measures from the ballot.
“Alastair would agree to pull this initiative if the legislation is passed and signed by the governor before the deadline to pull the initiative," said Robin Swanson, a Democratic strategist working on the effort.
Mactaggart, who has dished out $3.5 million to support his own cause by paying signature gatherers to qualify the initiative, expected his opponents to spend as much as $100 million on the campaign against the Consumer Privacy Act before the Nov. 6 election. As of this week, the opponents of the initiative had given nearly $2.2 million to tank it.
Assemblyman Ed Chau, D-Arcadia, amended Assembly Bill 375 on Thursday evening with language on a new data privacy law to appease some of the various stakeholder groups. This story will be updated with more details on the provisions of the bill.
