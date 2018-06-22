Here’s how this father learned that his son was killed in prison

It took three days for California prison officials to tell Takis Kalatzakis that his son had been beaten and strangled to death by his cellmate at Salinas Valley State Prison. He found out through a telegram, dropped at his house in San Jose.
By
'Are you dead, sir?' Doctor mocks patient

California

'Are you dead, sir?' Doctor mocks patient

Dr. Beth Keegstra mocks 20-year-old Samuel Bardwell, who suffered from an anxiety attack after collapsing at a summer basketball class. The incident led to Keegstra's suspension from El Camino Hospital in Los Gatos, Calif.