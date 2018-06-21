See what's on your California ballot this year

California's Nov. 6 ballot is long and about to get longer.
By the end of June, state and county officials will have determined which initiative measures will come before voters this fall.
Here's what's already on there, and what's likely to come.
Let's have a three-way split!
Venture capitalist Tim Draper's dream to divide the Golden State will actually get a vote this year. His measure, if approved, would trigger a fairly arduous political road to "Three Californias." Taryn Luna has what you need to know.
Don't raise my rent
Renters and housing advocates will battle landlords and developers over a measure that would allow cities and counties to enact much more comprehensive rent control laws. Here's a primer from Angela Hart.
Tax cut for baby-boomers
The California Association of Realtors wants to change Proposition 13, California's 40-year-old tax-cutting measure, to give a property tax break to homeowners over 55 buying a new home. Ryan Lillis explains.
Dialysis clinics
Health care union SEIU-United Health Care Workers West is trying to organize the private outpatient dialysis clinics, and is backing a measure that would limit how much they could charge patients and require them to report financial information to the state. Both supporters and opponents have strong opinions.
A break for private ambulances?
Colorado-based American Medical Response is putting millions behind a measure that would exempt companies like them (private emergency ambulance companies) from California's rest- and meal-break rules that apply to hourly workers. It also would require the companies to give employees specific training and provide mental health services.
Bonds
Gerald Meral, longtime environmental advocate — and bond measure organizer — has pieced together a $8.9 billion bond that would improve water quality, fix dams (including Oroville) and protect habitat, among other things. Read about Meral and the projects.
More bonds
State lawmakers included this $4 billion bond to build more housing as part of a package of measures aimed at easing California's housing affordability crisis. Here's how the money will be used and how the deal came together in the Legislature.
Some measures are awaiting the final word that they made the ballot. Among them:
Repeal the gas tax increase
The cornerstone of the campaigns of Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox and other GOP hopefuls in California, this measure would repeal a $5 billion-a-year gasoline tax and fee increase the Democrat-controlled Legislature and Gov. Jerry Brown approved last year to repair California's roads. Here's what the tax will fix and how much it's costing you — if it survives.
Farm animal living, Part II
The Humane Society of the United States is doubling down on Proposition 2, the 2008 measure that increased the minimum living space for chickens, with an initiative to impose new rules for cage-free hens and set strict limits on confining calves and pigs.
Privacy rights vs. Google, et al
Wealthy real estate investor Alastair Mactaggart and privacy advocate Mary Stone Ross take on Google, and other tech behemoths over a measure that would require big companies to disclose the type of information they gather, explain how it is shared or sold and give people the right to prevent businesses from spreading their personal data. Expect to see lots of campaign ads if this one makes the ballot.
Felonies or misdemeanors?
Law enforcement and victims' rights groups want to unwind some criminal justice changes the state made to ease prison and jail overcrowding. Alexei Koseff explains it here.
Cracking down on taxes
Soda companies are underwriting a measure that would require cities and counties to get a two-thirds vote to raise or establish taxes — such as soda taxes. It is backed by business groups and opposed by public employee unions and local governments. Here is our story from April.
Children's hospital bonds
The measure authorizes $1.5 billion in bonds to build, expand, renovate and equip children's hospitals.
Comments