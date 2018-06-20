Man caught on surveillance video stealing puppy from San Jose warehouse

A six-week-old puppy named Nyla was taking a nap under a table in a San Jose warehouse when a man drove up and stole her. She was at the warehouse so she could stay with her owner while he was at work.
By
Up Next
A six-week-old puppy named Nyla was taking a nap under a table in a San Jose warehouse when a man drove up and stole her. She was at the warehouse so she could stay with her owner while he was at work.
By

California

He didn't want to leave his new puppy at home alone. Someone stole her at his work

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

June 20, 2018 10:14 AM

Luis Gutierrez had just adopted Nyla, a six-week-old husky mix, and didn’t want to leave her home alone, so he brought her to work at his family’s warehouse in North San Jose, he told the San Jose Mercury News.

On Monday afternoon, while Nyla was napping under a table, a man walked up and stole her, surveillance video shows.

"Seeing someone pick up my dog and just take her, it’s hard to watch," Gutierrez told KRON. "I just want her back."

Surveillance footage shows a man walking past the table and stopping. He bends down and motions to the puppy to come to him. When she does, he pets her and picks her up. He pauses for a second and looks around, but continues walking out of the warehouse and gets into a black SUV.

Surveillance photos posted on a Facebook page for the missing pup show a black Mercedes SUV with tinted windows and a yellow windshield wiper protector.

According to CBS, the suspect is described as a Hispanic adult man, about 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds, with black hair and a black beard. He’s wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and black Vans shoes.

Gutierrez told the Mercury News that he and other family members were in other parts of the building when Nyla was taken, and that they’re attached to the puppy and upset she was stolen.

"He walked all the way in and decided to take a puppy," Gutierrez told the newspaper. "To steal a puppy, it’s sad."

He told KRON: "I knew I was going to have a great time with her but she’s gone now."

The puppy has gray fur and a white tail, CBS reported, and was wearing a pink collar with "Nyla" engraved on it. She does not have a microchip, according to KRON. Her microchip appointment was set for next week.

Anyone with information on Nyla or the suspect is asked to call San Jose police.

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for te

By

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  