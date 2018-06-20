He didn't want to leave his new puppy at home alone. Someone stole her at his work

Luis Gutierrez had just adopted Nyla, a six-week-old husky mix, and didn’t want to leave her home alone, so he brought her to work at his family’s warehouse in North San Jose, he told the San Jose Mercury News.

On Monday afternoon, while Nyla was napping under a table, a man walked up and stole her, surveillance video shows.

"Seeing someone pick up my dog and just take her, it’s hard to watch," Gutierrez told KRON. "I just want her back."

Surveillance footage shows a man walking past the table and stopping. He bends down and motions to the puppy to come to him. When she does, he pets her and picks her up. He pauses for a second and looks around, but continues walking out of the warehouse and gets into a black SUV.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Surveillance photos posted on a Facebook page for the missing pup show a black Mercedes SUV with tinted windows and a yellow windshield wiper protector.

According to CBS, the suspect is described as a Hispanic adult man, about 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds, with black hair and a black beard. He’s wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and black Vans shoes.

Gutierrez told the Mercury News that he and other family members were in other parts of the building when Nyla was taken, and that they’re attached to the puppy and upset she was stolen.

"He walked all the way in and decided to take a puppy," Gutierrez told the newspaper. "To steal a puppy, it’s sad."

He told KRON: "I knew I was going to have a great time with her but she’s gone now."

The puppy has gray fur and a white tail, CBS reported, and was wearing a pink collar with "Nyla" engraved on it. She does not have a microchip, according to KRON. Her microchip appointment was set for next week.

Anyone with information on Nyla or the suspect is asked to call San Jose police.