This could be most expensive house sold in Los Angeles County — but you get 24 bathrooms

Have you ever wanted a mansion with more bathrooms than you thought possible and enough space for 80 of your closest friends to park their cars?

Well, here's your chance — this Beverly Hills mansion contains those amenities and many, many more for $135 million. If it sells at this price, it would set a record for Los Angeles County, according to Curbed.





The current highest sale price in Los Angeles County is $110 million, which is what Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton sold his Malibu beachfront home for earlier in the year, according to the Los Angeles Times.





The house was purchased in 2016 by developer Gala Asher of Dream Properties in LA for $22 million, reported Business Insider. At the time, there was a replica French chateau on the property, according to Realtor.com, but Asher rebuilt it into a mansion "wired with smart technology."

According to the house's listing, the estate is spread out over five acres and includes 38,000 square-feet of space, 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house and parking for 80 cars.

The house also boasts a 20-foot "video wall" and a "one-of-a-kind sports complex" that includes a gym and space for basketball, pickleball and boxing.





Just last week, an entire California town went on sale for $925,000, a small fraction of the price of this home. And in April, a condemned Bay Area home sold for $1.23 million — above asking price.