Own this entire ghost town south of Yosemite for under $1 million

An entire town can be yours, and for under $1 million. If you have ever had the desire to pursue a solitary life in an old Western town, now is the time.
Cerro Gordo, an abandoned mining town, located outside of Lone Pine, California has recently been put up for sale for $925,000, less than an average home in San Francisco, according to travelandleisure.com. Sitting in Owens Valley, it is about four hours from Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
The ghost town was founded in 1865 where silver mining began and covers 314 acres in the Owens Valley with 22 remaining structures including a hotel, saloon and chapel. By 1869 Cerro Gordo was the largest producer of silver and lead in California, travleandleisure.com said. Silver was transported to Los Angeles which eventually helped establish the booming city, according to cerrogordomines.com.
Among other interesting artifacts, visitors can still find old mining machinery, a large oak and brass bar and even a museum with other items from the past travelandleisure.com said.
Bishop Real Estate is the listing agent.
