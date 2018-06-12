Turlock teen dies from gunfire on downtown street, police report

A 17-year old boy died after being shot Monday evening in downtown Turlock, police reported.
Officers responded at 7:36 p.m. to find the unidentified victim outside a home on the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue, the Turlock Police Department said.
Officers performed CPR on the teen until being relieved by paramedics, a news release said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No suspect information has been released.
People can provide details on the case by calling Detective Paul Inderbitzen at 209-668-5550, ext. 6751. They also can call the department's tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. Rewards are possible through Crime Stoppers, 209-521-4636.
