More than 2 million California votes left to count in primary election

California elections officials have another 2.6 million votes to count from the June primary – and that number could grow by the end of the week.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla's office on Thursday released its first report of the estimated number of unprocessed ballots across the state, including more than 2.1 million vote-by-mail ballots and nearly 380,000 provisional ballots.

The total reflects figures provided to the state by county election offices late Tuesday and early Wednesday. It could rise as more ballots arrive by mail. Under California law, ballots postmarked by election day and received within three days must be processed.

Elections officials already have counted nearly 4.2 million votes statewide. If all 2.6 million unprocessed ballots are verified, then voter turnout for the primary would be about 36 percent, a significant jump from a record low 25 percent in 2014.

The largest chunk of unprocessed ballots, more than half a million, come from Los Angeles County, which had problems with voters being left off the rolls on election day. Sacramento County, which experimented with a new system of all-mail voting, reported about 220,000 unprocessed ballots, which would put its voter turnout figure at more than 46 percent.