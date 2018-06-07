See one of the largest seizures of illegal fireworks in California history

Staff from the Oakland Zoo team up with National Park Service to reintroduce endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs into alpine lakes in Sequoia National Park. http://www.oaklandzoo.org/conservation-partners/mountain-yellow-legged-frog-project
After receiving the endorsements from the Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association and the Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, candidate for California governor Antonio Villaraigosa toured the Heartbeat Boxing gym, which provides help for at-risk kids.
Early indications of a UC Davis animal science study show feeding dairy cows seaweed may reduce methane emissions caused by their farting, pooping and burping, university researcher Ermias Kebreab announced Thursday, May 24.
Fred Lopez, who now lives in Madera Ranchos, was contacted by a friend who served in his unit after losing touch following the Vietnam War. Some members of his Marine Corps unit will be returning a Buddha statue to Vietnam.