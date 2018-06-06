Red Bluff college campus evacuated. Gunman reportedly was killed by deputies nearby

Shasta College's Tehama Campus in Red Bluff was locked down Wednesday afternoon after a man with a rifle was spotted near the school, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department said.
Employees and students were later evacuated to a safe location, and the campus is closed for the rest of the day, the college announced on Twitter.
A reporter for the Red Bluff Daily News wrote on Twitter that the suspect reportedly raised his rifle at deputies before being shot and killed.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
