Red Bluff college campus evacuated. Gunman reportedly was killed by deputies nearby

By Kellen Browning

June 06, 2018 01:53 PM

Shasta College's Tehama Campus in Red Bluff was locked down Wednesday afternoon after a man with a rifle was spotted near the school, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department said.

Employees and students were later evacuated to a safe location, and the campus is closed for the rest of the day, the college announced on Twitter.

A reporter for the Red Bluff Daily News wrote on Twitter that the suspect reportedly raised his rifle at deputies before being shot and killed.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

