His car sailed over a garage into a backyard. Then he fought police and paramedics, cops say

Police arrested a man after a dramatic car crash and an attack on emergency responders that sent a cop to the hospital, Oakland authorities say.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, when police got a call about a crash, reported NBC.

The car went off the road at a high speed, sailed over a garage and crashed in a backyard, according to the Oakland Police Department.

OPD invest. early morning car crash. Driver then assaults emergency responders: OPD officer injured, sent to hospital. Car left roadway at a high rate of speed, launched over a garage and ended-up in a back yard. Driver incustody. pic.twitter.com/ZK2OIGupQ5 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 6, 2018

When paramedics got to the crash, they saw the driver trying to walk away, according to KRON, then the man reportedly attacked them. When police showed up, the man assaulted the officers, as well, the news outlet reported.

Police said one of the officers was injured and sent to the hospital.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was hurt but the injuries weren't life threatening, according to NBC.

The man was arrested, the police department said. Details were not immediately available regarding whether the crash was drug- or alcohol-related, CBS reported.