Lake Tahoe weather turned cold overnight on hiker and her dog. Here's when the rescuers showed up

El Dorado County Search and Rescue personnel find a missing hiker and her dog near Forni Lake, west of Lake Tahoe, in Desolation Wilderness. The woman from Sacramento and her four-legged companion became lost and spent a long cold night outside. CHP - Valley Air Operations
Helicopter rescues hiker and her dog lost in Desolation Wilderness

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

June 06, 2018 11:53 AM

A CHP air crew rescued a woman and her dog by helicopter from Desolation Wilderness in El Dorado County on Tuesday, authorities said.

The pair were forced to spend a cold Monday night in the 63,960-acre wilderness area after getting lost while hiking, the California Highway Patrol's Valley Division Air Operations said on Facebook.

El Dorado County Search and Rescue found them in a rocky clearing close to Forni Lake.

The helicopter then flew them to the community of Strawberry, where El Dorado County sheriff's deputies provided further assistance, the CHP said.

