More than 100,000 showed up to vote in Southern California – and weren't on the list

Thousands of voters in Los Angeles County are running into a problem at their polling places.

A printing error left more than 118,000 names off the lists at 1,530 precincts, according to the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office. Californians statewide are voting in primary elections Tuesday.

NEWS RELEASE: Election Day Polling Locations Affected By Roster Printing Issue https://t.co/1N7kmquKus #CAPrimary — Dean Logan, RR/CC (@LACountyRRCC) June 5, 2018

“We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this has caused," Brenda Duran of media and communications for the office wrote in a release. "Voters should be assured their vote will be counted.”

She added that the office is "working to determine the root cause of the problem."

“Our office is committed to ensuring every voter has a positive voting experience on Election Day,” Duran wrote.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa wants polling places to extend hours. They're scheduled to close at 8 p.m.

I'm calling on @LACountyRRCC to keep the polls open longer because of the unprecedented number of voters left off the voter rolls. You have the right to vote. If you were turned away, return to your polling place & exercise your right to vote by requesting a provisional ballot. pic.twitter.com/hLxVPaa9ML — Antonio Villaraigosa (@antonio4ca) June 6, 2018

Villaraigosa is running for governor.





The release shows that 118,522 names of voters were omitted over the county's 4,357 polling locations. One person who was left out was actor Henry Winkler.

My name was left off the polling registry today on Los Angeles — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 6, 2018

Despite the error, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said all registered voters, whether on the list or not, will be able to cast ballots.

Return for updates on this story.