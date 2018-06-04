Who's robbing Trader Joe's? Santa Barbara store hit weeks after 8 robberies in Southern California

A Trader Joe's in Santa Barbara was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, just weeks after a string of similar robberies at stores in Southern California.

The armed robbery happened about 10:30 p.m. at the store on North Milpas Street, according to Santa Barbara Police Lt. Aaron Baker. He said the employees were held at gunpoint by the robber with rifles.

The thieves stole an "unknown amount" of money, Baker said. No one was injured.

Trader Joe's closes at 9 p.m., and there were reportedly no customers in the store at the time, Baker said.

Details were not immediately available regarding whether the Santa Barbara store had security cameras or guards.

Kenya Friend-Daniel, a Trader Joe's spokeswoman, told the Los Angeles Times in April that some locations have cameras and guards, but declined to say how many stores have them.

Right now, Baker said there is "very little suspect information." He added that it's too early to tell whether the robbery is connected to a similar string of robberies at Trader Joe's stores in Southern California.

Police Sgt. Riley Harwood told Noozhawk that authorities are investigating whether the robbery "is related to other robberies in Southern California."

The armed robberies in Southern California began in February in the Long Beach area, with the last one on April 22, the Los Angeles Times reported. There were eight robberies total, with stores targeted in Irvine, Los Angeles, Long Beach and Culver City, according to ABC 7.

In early May, the Los Angeles Police Department released a sketch of a man they suspect committed the robberies, describing him as black, of medium height and weight and between 25 and 35 years of age, according to CBS.





Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz called the armed robberies "a direct threat to the people of Los Angeles and the families who shop in these establishments," according to City News Service.