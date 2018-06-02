Watch Villaraigosa, Newsom, spar over how they made money

Five of the most misleading ads in the California governor's race

By Bee Capitol Bureau

June 02, 2018 10:00 AM

The governor's race and contests for U.S. Senate and the House have flooded California airwaves and social media feeds with video ads and jammed mailboxes with glossy fliers both celebrating and degrading political resumes.

The Sacramento Bee has been testing the veracity of political ads for decades, and reviewed several this year leading up to Tuesday's statewide primary election. Other news organizations, including Politifact, also have taken on the task.

Here are five of the most misleading political ads in the governor's race this campaign season:

Pro-Villaraigosa ad touting Barack Obama's support leaves false impression

An ad aired by wealthy backers of charter schools on behalf of Antonio Villaraigosa's campaign for California governor suggests he has been endorsed by former President Barack Obama. Families and Teachers For Antonio VillaraigosaYouTube

John Chiang on Antonio Villaraigosa's rape kit record

Political ad from California gubernatorial candidate John Chiang attacks fellow Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa. John Chiang for Governor

Ad misleads on romantic affairs of Newsom, Villaraigosa

A political ad from an independent campaign supporting Republican John Cox for governor compares affairs acknowledged by Democrats Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa with several alleged sexual harassers. Restore Our Values

Did Antonio Villaraigosa help a murderer? Video is misleading

A video distributed by Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox criticizes Democratic candidate Antonio Villaraigosa for his support of a friend's son accused of murder. Team Cox



Facebook, Instagram ads target Gavin Newsom over past relationships with women

Newsom screenshot 17
Screenshot of Facebook ad slamming LT. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is running for governor.

