California's biggest-ever wildfire declared extinguished

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, a motorist on Highway 101 watches flames from the Thomas fire leap above the roadway north of Ventura, Calif. The largest wildfire recorded in California is officially out nearly six months after it began. Los Padres National Forest officials declared the Thomas fire extinguished Friday, June 1, 2018, after no hotspots were detected within the perimeter for more than two months. The fire broke out Dec. 4, 2017, near Thomas Aquinas College northwest of Los Angeles and burned more than 440 square miles. Noah Berger, File AP Photo