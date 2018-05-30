‘Hero’ slain defending pregnant wife from intruders. His killers are on the loose.

A 51-year-old man who was fatally shot during a home invasion robbery "gave his life to protect" his pregnant wife, according to a post written by his brother on a GoFundMe page for the family.
The man, identified as Hoan Lieu but known to family and friends as Harry, was shot dead in front of his wife during a home invasion robbery on May 22, the East Bay Times reported.
KTVU reported that Lieu's wife Peijuan, also known as Kat, was watching television on the couch when multiple men burst in the door.
Lieu heard the commotion and immediately ran to his wife, who "watched in horror" as he was killed, the East Bay Times reported.
No one has been arrested and police haven't released any suspect information, according to SF Gate.
"Harry died a hero," Lieu's brother, Chris Lieu, wrote on the GoFundMe set up for Kat and her unborn child, Benjamin. As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe page had raised $28,414 of a $100,000 goal
"Unfortunately Harry won't be able to see his baby boy come into this world, feel Benjamin's gentle tiny hand wrapped around his finger or suffer the sleepless nights that all proud, loving fathers do," Chris Lieu wrote.
The East Bay Times reported that Lieu was "proud and very protective" of Kat, worked three jobs and was looking forward to being a father for the first time.
Chris Lieu told the newspaper that he wants the people responsible for his brother's death to "pay the full price for what they did and what they have taken from us," but he is focusing on how to help his pregnant sister-in-law, who speaks little English.
"She is doing all she can to hold it together for the sake of Benjamin," Chris Lieu wrote on the GoFundMe page.
Comments