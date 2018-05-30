A life-size mermaid appeared on a rock off the San Diego coast. How did she get there?

In the last few days, a life-sized mermaid mannequin has appeared atop a rock off the coast of San Diego, reported CBS 8.
How she swam up there is something of a mystery, but her sudden appearance — on a rock 50 feet above the water in the Ocean Beach community, according to a Facebook post by the San Diego Union-Tribune — has made a splash.
The Ocean Beach Chronicle reported the mermaid was first seen over Memorial Day weekend, on the rock they called "Bird S--- Rock."
That sentiment was echoed by at least one Twitter user, Cecil Wolf, who tweeted, "Saw a mermaid on Bird Poop Rock, neat."
The rock, which is more formally known as Ross Rock, has been the subject of underground art installations before, reported ABC10.
"Once there was a Christmas tree, once there was a peace sign, who knows what's up there," an unidentified resident told FOX 5.
Other installations have included a Pterodactyl, a crab and a toilet, according to the Ocean Beach Chronicle.
"They've always had someone who can climb," one unidentified woman told ABC 10.
The circumstances behind the mermaid's installation are murky, but numerous news outlets broadcast photographs showing people lifting the mermaid onto the rock, with a ladder hanging down the side. Who those people are remains a mystery.
CBS 8 reported that the mermaid has attracted more visitors to the area who want to look at the installation, including a father and his two young daughters who were interviewed on camera.
"These girls here love mermaids and unicorns and everything mystical, so we came out to have a little bit of daddy and daughter time," their father told the station.
Another young girl looking at the rock told ABC10 that the mermaid got there because "maybe she used her powers."
And one woman told CBS 8 she was a little confused when she first saw the mermaid.
"I thought there was actually a real person sitting on the rock, and somebody was taking pictures for a photo shoot or something," she said.
FOX 5 reported that past installations at the sight have lasted about four or five days.
