'I think the Valley matters' says governor candidate Antonio Villaraigosa on his return visit to Fresno
After receiving the endorsements from the Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association and the Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, candidate for California governor Antonio Villaraigosa toured the Heartbeat Boxing gym, which provides help for at-risk kids.
Early indications of a UC Davis animal science study show feeding dairy cows seaweed may reduce methane emissions caused by their farting, pooping and burping, university researcher Ermias Kebreab announced Thursday, May 24.
Fred Lopez, who now lives in Madera Ranchos, was contacted by a friend who served in his unit after losing touch following the Vietnam War. Some members of his Marine Corps unit will be returning a Buddha statue to Vietnam.
Shaela Warkentin, who was struck blind after a driver slammed into her sister's car in 2011, is graduating from Fresno State on Friday. Despite the struggles, Warkentin encourages others like her to keep going.
NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.
Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.
A male snow leopard cub has been born at the Sacramento Zoo. This was the first pregnancy for the cub’s five-year-old mother, Misha, and six-year-old father, Blizzard, and the first snow leopard birth at the zoo since 2006.