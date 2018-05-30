Gas tax repeal threats drive Jerry Brown to the aid of vulnerable Democrats

Even under ideal circumstances, Golden State gas prices are primed to rise as refiners transition to more expensive summer-blend gasoline. On Nov. 1, a 12-cent increase in the base gasoline excise tax went into effect statewide, pushing the base from 18 cents a gallon to 30 cents. Experts say gas could reach $4-a-gallon by May. Pictured: Gov. Jerry Brown joined legislators and labor leaders during a rally on the East steps of the Capitol for Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, SB 1 Wednesday, April 5, 2016. Hector Amezcua Sacramento Bee file