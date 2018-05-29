How to sort through those 27 candidates for California governor in next week's election

Californians, you have one week left to cast a ballot before the June 5 primary election. Your vote will help decide the two individuals who face off in November to be our next governor.

If you're still having trouble deciding who to support, here is some helpful reading. You can also use The Bee voter guide, with survey responses from most of the 27 candidates, and see who the editorial board endorsed.

Learn more about the major candidates:





Five things you need to know about Travis Allen

Five things you need to know about John Chiang

Five things you need to know about John Cox

Five things you need to know about Delaine Eastin

Five things you need to know about Gavin Newsom

Five things you need to know about Antonio Villaraigosa

Their positions on the major issues:

Stronger rent control supported by just one major candidate for California governor

Cheaper California housing? One idea to lower costs makes candidates for governor uneasy

Where candidates for California governor stand on single-payer health care

Will California fail financially without single-payer health care? Candidates for governor disagree

Here are some of your top California governor candidates on climate change

Top California Democrats for governor on the shooting of Stephon Clark by police

The truth behind those ads you've been seeing:

John Cox did lose 13 campaigns before running for governor, but he isn't a secret Democrat

Pro-Villaraigosa ad touting Barack Obama's support leaves false impression

Gavin Newsom's latest ad attacking Republican on gun issue is mostly accurate

Facebook, Instagram ads target Gavin Newsom over past relationships with women

Ad misleads on romantic affairs of Newsom, Villaraigosa

Did Antonio Villaraigosa help a murderer? Video is misleading

What else has been going on in the race:

Why charter school backers are spending big in California's governor's race

Donald Trump endorses John Cox for California governor

Gavin Newsom wasn’t always such a liberal crusader

California Republican activists favor John Cox for governor but remain divided

Gavin Newsom didn't really go to rehab

Gavin Newsom's past affair disqualifies him from governorship, rival Renteria says