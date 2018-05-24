Father accused of moving dead child sent back to Nevada

These May 16, 2018 booking photos provided by the Washoe County (Nev.) Sheriff, left, and the Sacramento (Calif.) Police Department, show Averyauna Anderson, left, and Tyler Anderson, both of Reno, Nev. She faces child abuse charges in connection with the death of her husband's 5-year-old daughter. The girl's father, Tyler Anderson, has waived extradition on a manslaughter charge in California and will be returned to Nevada to face criminal charges. Washoe County Sheriff's Office, left, and the Sacramento Police Department AP Photo