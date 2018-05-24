Several hundred animals were seized from a Laton no-kill animal shelter and the owner, Kimber Lee Colvin, was charged Monday, May 21, 2018 with animal cruelty.
Laton no-kill animal shelter owner charged with animal cruelty

By Jim Guy

May 24, 2018 11:51 AM

The operator of a no-kill animal shelter in Laton faces felony charges of animal cruelty after the seizure of 383 animals from the facility.

Kimber Lee Colvin was arraigned on the charges Monday in Fresno County Superior Court.

According to Walter Salvari of the Central California SPCA, the animals, including dogs, livestock and equines, were seized at the facility between December of 2015 and March of 2016. Salvari said the animals were suffering from medical conditions that included mange, parasite infestations and other conditions.

Many of the dogs were treated and found homes, but Salvari said a number of the animals were put down.

