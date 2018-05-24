Laton no-kill animal shelter owner charged with animal cruelty

The operator of a no-kill animal shelter in Laton faces felony charges of animal cruelty after the seizure of 383 animals from the facility.
Kimber Lee Colvin was arraigned on the charges Monday in Fresno County Superior Court.
According to Walter Salvari of the Central California SPCA, the animals, including dogs, livestock and equines, were seized at the facility between December of 2015 and March of 2016. Salvari said the animals were suffering from medical conditions that included mange, parasite infestations and other conditions.
Many of the dogs were treated and found homes, but Salvari said a number of the animals were put down.
