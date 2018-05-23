Homeowner, 80, heard voices coming from his rental house. He shot man found inside.

A Tuolumne city resident investigating noises and voices coming from his rental home next to his own home shot a man he encountered inside Tuesday night, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office reported.
The homeowner, 80, told deputies he feared for his and his wife's safety when they were confronted by 29-year-old Bryce Lawrence in the house. The rental home is on the couple's Hodge Avenue property and apparently is unoccupied, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson.
Lawrence, who the Sheriff's Office said is transient, was shot once in the upper torso. He was taken by ambulance to the Adventist Health Sonora medical center and later flown to a Modesto hospital for medical treatment. Benson had no word on his condition Wednesday morning.
Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, multiple 911 calls were made that a man had been shot in the Hodge Avenue home, Benson said. Lawrence was in the home with 24-year-old Bryanna Ireland of Sonora.
Ireland was booked into the county jail on suspicion of burglary.
