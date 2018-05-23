Disabled workers fear losing their jobs at California prison

SHARE COPY LINK A PRIDE employee asks an Assembly budget subcommittee for more flexibility on Monday, May 21, 2018. State workers union SEIU 1000, wants to uphold a state law that limits outsourcing of public sector jobs. Assembly Budget Subcommittee on Public Safety David Caraccio

A PRIDE employee asks an Assembly budget subcommittee for more flexibility on Monday, May 21, 2018. State workers union SEIU 1000, wants to uphold a state law that limits outsourcing of public sector jobs. Assembly Budget Subcommittee on Public Safety David Caraccio