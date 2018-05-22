California

May 22, 2018 8:05 AM

He hit a $1 million jackpot in November. He just won $5 million more

By Don Sweeney

You could call it his lucky day - if he hadn’t already had so many.

On a recent visit to a Van Nuys, Calif., market, Antulio Mazariegos discovered they only had three California Black Premium Scratchers lottery tickets left, so he bought all three. One hit a $5 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery.

But that wasn’t all. When Mazariegos visited a lottery office to collect his winnings, he brought along two other winning Scratchers worth $600 and $1,000, reported lottery officials.

Oh, and there’s also the $1 million he won off still another Scratcher in November, lottery officials said.

Mazariegos told lottery officials he has no idea why he’s so lucky - he just enjoys playing.

George Nakoud, owner of the Liquor Barn shop in Van Nuys where Mazariegos hit the $5 million jackpot, told KABC that he's a long-time customer who comes in every few days to buy Scratchers tickets.

Mazariegos purchased his earlier winning $1 million Emerald 10’s Scratcher ticket at a doughnut shop in Los Angeles in November, lottery officials said.

