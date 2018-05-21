'It was an accident,' says granddad of girl, 5, found dead in storage locker

Tyler Anderson will be sent back to Nevada to face charges in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, a Sacramento judge ordered Monday, nearly a week after Sacramento police found the child's remains inside a north Sacramento storage locker.
As Anderson was led back into the jail following the afternoon hearing, his father Brett Anderson called out," Love you, son," before the elder Anderson was asked to leave the courtroom.
Outside the courtroom, Anderson told The Bee his son will have the chance to tell his side of the events that led to Cali Anderson's death.
"It's going to be an interesting story, when he gets the chance to tell it," Anderson said.
Later, surrounded by television cameras as he walked away from the afternoon hearing at Sacramento County Jail, Anderson was asked about his late granddaughter and his son, now behind bars.
"I love her. I love him. It was an accident," he said.
Tyler Anderson, his head bowed, leaned against the cell in Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet's county jail courtroom, as Sweet read the charges he faces in Washoe County, Nev.: a fugitive fleeing justice and child neglect resulting in substantial injury or mental harm.
Sweet then signed the extradition papers sending Anderson back to the Silver State. Sweet set an extradition review for June 20, though he said it is unlikely Anderson will be in California to hear it.
Tyler Anderson was arrested Wednesday by Sacramento Police after officers found the body of his 5-year-old daughter, Cali Anderson, inside a storage locker at a U-Haul facility on Glenrose Avenue.
Cali had been dead for at least two weeks, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by KCRA.
The affidavit said Anderson and his wife, Averyauna Anderson, 23, kept Cali’s body in a duffel bag in a closet in their Reno apartment since May 4. Averyauna told Reno Police Cali was unresponsive May 4 and the couple tried CPR and put her in a cold shower to wake her. They did not call emergency services.
On May 10, Anderson and his wife rented a U-Haul truck and drove to Sacramento where they left Cali’s remains in a friend’s storage locker. The owner of the storage unit was suspicious of the boxes that were left by the couple and called Sacramento Police.
A report by the Sacramento County Coroner said Cali’s body was malnourished and emaciated, according to the affidavit.
When detectives searched Anderson’s residence, they found a wire animal crate in the bathroom with handcuffs attached to it. No sign of pets were found at the home during the initial investigation, the affidavit said.
Averyauna Anderson was booked into the Washoe County Jail Wednesday on charges of child abuse and destroying and concealing evidence, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
She is scheduled to appear in court May 24.
Comments