US Senator: California should test DNA of condemned inmate

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2004, file photo, musician Jonathan Richman, left, joins a group of anti-death penalty advocates attending a rally in downtown San Francisco. Kevin Cooper, 60, is still awaiting execution for the 1983 Chino Hills hatchet and knife killings of four people. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris says California's governor should allow advanced DNA testing that advocates say could exonerate a death row inmate, Friday, May 18, 2018. The 60-year-old inmate was convicted of the 1983 Los Angeles-area hatchet and knife killings of four people. Kevin Cooper's clemency request is being reviewed by Gov. Jerry Brown's office. Two previous DNA tests concluded Cooper was the killer. California hasn't executed anyone since 2006. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo