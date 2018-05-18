Trump endorses John Cox for governor in California

President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican businessman John Cox for California governor.
"California finally deserves a great Governor, one who understands borders, crime and lowering taxes. John Cox is the man - he’ll be the best Governor you’ve ever had," Trump wrote Friday on Twitter. "I fully endorse John Cox for Governor and look forward to working with him to Make California Great Again!"
Cox is locked in a tight battle with fellow Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen for second place in the gubernatorial race. Only the top two candidates advance past the June primary to a runoff. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic lieutenant governor, is the frontrunner in polls.
While he is the choice of the Republican establishment, Cox fell short of the state party endorsement earlier this month, exposing a bitter divide over the future of the GOP in California.
Allen has strong support among the party's conservative wing, and he has relentlessly criticized Cox for voting for libertarian Gary Johnson over Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Cox has since expressed regret for that decision.
"I am honored and deeply grateful to my President and I am looking forward to working with him to make California great again," Cox said in a statement. "Like the President, I'm (a) businessman who knows how to get things done. We're going to secure the border, empower California small businesses, lower taxes, and make our state affordable to everyone."
