House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks to the California Democratic party's annual convention on Feb. 24, 2018 in San Diego. Billy Kobin The Sacramento Bee
California

Can Nancy Pelosi deliver the goods for Democrats in California?

By Bee Capitol Bureau

May 17, 2018 07:00 PM

In case you missed it:

House Democrats are trying to boost turnout in high-profile California races.

The Assembly says it couldn't substantiate a groping allegation against Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, but disciplined her for other things.

A November ballot measure promises a potential property tax break for boomers on the move.

The Deukmejian legacy includes a weird parody song from the 80s.

The boss of a now-defunct California agency is suing to get his pension back.

From the opinion pages:

Rocky Chavez helped Democrats, and this is what he gets, writes The Bee Editorial Board.

Major candidates for governor are not breaking free of their party bases, despite California's top-two primary system, Bill Whalen writes.

Rep. John Garamendi says a pending House bill is a threat to California's Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

Karen Klein asks: What it would take for California's school superintendent to truly transcend politics?

