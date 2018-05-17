Can Nancy Pelosi deliver the goods for Democrats in California?

In case you missed it:
House Democrats are trying to boost turnout in high-profile California races.
The Assembly says it couldn't substantiate a groping allegation against Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, but disciplined her for other things.
A November ballot measure promises a potential property tax break for boomers on the move.
The Deukmejian legacy includes a weird parody song from the 80s.
The boss of a now-defunct California agency is suing to get his pension back.
From the opinion pages:
Rocky Chavez helped Democrats, and this is what he gets, writes The Bee Editorial Board.
Major candidates for governor are not breaking free of their party bases, despite California's top-two primary system, Bill Whalen writes.
Rep. John Garamendi says a pending House bill is a threat to California's Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
Karen Klein asks: What it would take for California's school superintendent to truly transcend politics?
