Sexual harassment allegation against Cristina Garcia not substantiated by Assembly

SHARE COPY LINK Two lawmakers have resigned and one is on leave at the California Capitol over allegations of improper conduct toward women at the California Capitol. At least one other is under investigation, while the Legislature decides what the next steps are. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

Two lawmakers have resigned and one is on leave at the California Capitol over allegations of improper conduct toward women at the California Capitol. At least one other is under investigation, while the Legislature decides what the next steps are. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee