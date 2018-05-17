Elizabeth Vyskribova was born 26 minutes after midnight to new parents Anzhela Vyskribova and Kirill Vyskribov at Kaiser Permanente Roseville on Sunday, January 1, 2017. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee
Elizabeth Vyskribova was born 26 minutes after midnight to new parents Anzhela Vyskribova and Kirill Vyskribov at Kaiser Permanente Roseville on Sunday, January 1, 2017. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

California

Emma and Noah were California’s top baby names in 2017. How popular is your favorite name?

By Phillip Reese

preese@sacbee.com

May 17, 2018 10:54 AM

Emma replaced Mia as the most popular baby name for girls in California last year, while Noah retained the top spot for boys, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Social Security Administration.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

About 2,720 Californian newborns were named Emma last year, compared to about 2,590 newborns named Mia. Emma used to be an uncommon name in California. In 1980, it ranked as the 345th most popular name for a girl.

Roughly 2,500 California newborns were named Noah last year, well ahead of the second-place boy's name, Sebastian. In 1980, Noah was the 206th most popular boy’s name.

Emma is also the most popular name in the United States, according to data released last week. Liam was the most popular boy's name in the country.

Phillip Reese is The Bee’s data specialist and teaches at Sacramento State: 916-321-1137.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  