How Caltrans might fix Highway 101 traffic in Pismo Beach

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.
A male snow leopard cub has been born at the Sacramento Zoo. This was the first pregnancy for the cub’s five-year-old mother, Misha, and six-year-old father, Blizzard, and the first snow leopard birth at the zoo since 2006.
Some of California's top candidates for governor, including Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, Amanda Renteria and Travis Allen, talk about the need for affordable housing in California and their strategies for achieving the goal.