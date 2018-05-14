No charges against Sacramento man arrested for leaving his car running, DA says

The man arrested for leaving his car running outside a South Land Park convenience store earlier this month won't face criminal charges, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced in a media release Monday evening.
Craig Williams was forced to the ground and arrested by a Sacramento Police Department officer at about 9:30 a.m. on May 4 outside a 7-11 at 1199 43rd Ave. Williams, 40, had left his unattended car running and playing music while shopping inside the store.
Police said the officer had attempted to contact Williams for "multiple law violations" but he refused to cooperate. The officer then turned Williams' car off and approached him as he exited the store.
Williams filmed with his cellphone as the officer grasped his arm before pushing him onto the store's wall and down to the ground. In video of Williams' arrest shot by his girlfriend, which has nearly 500,000 Facebook views, he can be heard saying "I give up, I give up," and extending his arms outwards to be cuffed.
He was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and leaving the ignition key in an unattended vehicle before being released on his own recognizance.
The Sacramento NAACP, already at odds with the police department over the March 18 shooting of Stephon Clark, issued a statement saying Williams should have never been arrested and called on Schubert not to press charges. The organization got its wish Monday, with the District Attorney's Office declining to charge Williams "in the interests of justice," according to the media release.
State and city laws dating back more than 50 years prohibit leaving unattended vehicles running. Sacramento residents who leave their engine on typically face a $47.50 fine.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments