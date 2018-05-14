Bill would make employers keep sex misconduct complaints

California may soon require employers to keep records of sexual misconduct complaints under a bill advancing through the state Legislature.
The Assembly on Monday passed a bill requiring that employers with at least 50 workers keep sexual misconduct complaints for at least 10 years.
Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes authored the bill in the wake of nationwide backlash to sexual misconduct known at the "Me Too" movement. The Grand Terrace Democrat says the complaint records would help employers identify serial harassers.
The records could also be used as evidence in lawsuits or complaints related to sexual misconduct.
The California Chamber of Commerce argues the requirements in the bill would be too burdensome on employers and asks that the bill be amended.
The bill needs approval from the state Senate and governor.
Comments