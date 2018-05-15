Democrat Gavin Newsom is airing an ad that criticizes Republican John Cox on gun issues. Both are running for California governor. Gavin Newsom campaign
Can you believe those California political ads? Let us help you

By Bee Capitol Bureau

May 15, 2018 10:06 AM

Voting has started in California's June 5 statewide primary election, and the political ads are coming in waves.

Each election season, reporters at The Sacramento Bee analyze a selection of political advertisements to determine their truthfulness. The ads — on television or radio, in your mailbox and on your social media feed — are touting some candidates and dredging up the pasts of others.

Here are five:

