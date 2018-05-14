California moves to allow legal bets on 49ers, other sports teams

California could soon legalize sports betting, following a decision Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn federal law that outlawed the practice.
The high court's decision allows states to pass laws legalizing betting on football, basketball and baseball, among other sports. State Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, is now moving forward with a proposed constitutional amendment that would make sports gambling legal in California, said spokesman Adam Capper.
In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court struck down the federal prohibition by overturning the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. Congress could still ban it.
"The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make," Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court. "Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each state is free to act on its own."
Major sports leagues, including the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball, opposed the move. At present, Nevada is the only state to allow the practice.
But Californians already participate in sports betting, Gray has said, and the American Gaming Association estimates wagering at about $150 billion per year. By regulating the industry, California could then tax sports gambling.
Gray's constitutional amendment will now be referred to the Assembly Committee on Government Organization, which he chairs. A hearing could come before the Legislature's summer recess. If it passes both houses, the proposal would then go to voters, perhaps at the November election.
Comments