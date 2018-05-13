Two men shoot rounds into the air, hit two houses, Fresno police say

Two houses were hit by gunfire when two men were reportedly shooting into the air in southeast Fresno around noon. Sunday.
Lt. Joe Gomez said officers were dispatched to Willow and Mono avenues at 11:56 a.m. when they received a ShotSpotter call for at least five rounds.
Witnesses told officers that two men were randomly firing a gun from their vehicle as they drove through the neighborhood.
No one in particular was shot at, Gomez said, but two houses were each struck on the side, facing Willow Avenue.
The suspect vehicle is reportedly a black Mitsubishi Montero Sport and was last seen fleeing the scene on Willow and Balch avenues.
Gomez said the black SUV in this shooting is not related to SUV that is said to be involved in the shooting Sunday morning on Madison and Chestnut avenues.
