A bounce house with a child inside blew onto the highway. Then it hit a car.

A bounce house in a residential neighborhood in the California High Desert blew into highway traffic on Saturday, injuring a child.
At about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, strong winds picked up the bounce house — and the 9-year-old child inside of it — and blew it onto nearby Highway 395 in Adelanto, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.
Once the bounce house rolled onto the highway, the child fell out of it, KTLA reported.
A vehicle then struck the bounce house. The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to CBS Los Angeles.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the bounce house was shaken up, but uninjured, according to the Press-Enterprise.
