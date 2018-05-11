Surplus swells as Gov. Jerry Brown's last budget grows to $199 billion

Gov. Jerry Brown is using a surging, $8.8 billion surplus in his 16th and final year leading the state to stash billions of dollars in reserves.





He released a final 2018-19 budget proposal that includes $137.6 billion in general fund spending and $199.3 billion in total spending.

Tax collections in California are coming in well ahead of expectations, giving Brown and the Legislature an additional $3.8 billion in revenue above what the governor projected when he released his initial budget proposal in January.

The Democrat-controlled Legislature must pass a budget by June 15. Lawmakers have several proposals on the table that could put them at odds with Brown, including plans to spend an extra $1.5 billion fighting homelessness, another $1 billion on health care and hundreds of millions of dollars in additional spending for the University of California and California State University systems.

Brown's January budget draft put the state on a course to fill its so-called rainy day fund by July 1, 2019. By law, the fund can only hold a sum equivalent to 10 percent of general fund revenue — $13.8 billion next year.

If money continues to come in above that level, the state is supposed to spend any additional revenue on infrastructure, like roads, prisons and state offices.

Brown ​proposed that some of the surplus will be used on one-time spending for infrastructure, including $2 billion for deferred maintenance at universities, courts and other state facilities. Another $359 million will go to cities to deal with homelessness​ and $312 million for mental health services, both directly to help counties provide services and to train mental health professionals.

Brown's proposal calls for the state to direct another $3.2 billion into a separate budget reserve that is used for emergencies like natural disasters.

"This is a time to save for our future, not to make pricey promises we can't keep. I said it before and I'll say it again: Let's not blow it now," Brown said.

California tax revenue depends heavily on income tax from high-earning households, and it's vulnerable to volatile swings in a recession. Some lawmakers would prefer to find another way to save even more money than the rainy day fund allows, such as by creating another savings fund or setting aside money for future debt payments and pension obligations.

Brown said he would look at the Democratic proposals, but that proponents shouldn't get their hopes up. "We're already over-extended," he said. "I'll be very cautious in this year's budget…If you take all these needs — and they're are a lot of them — it's endless…I don't think the money is there."