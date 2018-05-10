How the Newsoms pick up their dog's poop: Donald Trump baggies

The wife of a prominent California politician found a new way to show the family's dislike for President Donald Trump: Poop bags.
"What do you think of Max's new poop bag?" Jen Siebel Newsom, the wife of would-be Governor Gavin Newsom, tweeted along with a photo of her dog looking dolefully at a red bag with Donald Trump's face on it.
The photo drew a bit of controversy, not unexpectedly along party lines, on Twitter, with some complimenting her on the bag and asking where they could get it, and others calling her and her husband "obsessed" with Trump and decrying the bags as inappropriate.
One response suggested Newsom "hand them out all over San Francisco so people aren't s----ing in the streets."
Another commenter, confusingly, used a Michelle Obama quote and followed with "MAGA Vote Republican."
Some other responses included mentions of Gavin Newsom's extramarital affair, a Photoshopped picture of Trump with a certain bodily opening for a mouth, pictures of Obama toilet paper and more dog poop bags with Trump's face on them.
Gavin Newsom, who's currently California's lieutenant governor, responded in a succinct fashion: with three poop emojis.
Newsom is currently leading the polls in California's governor race. At a recent campaign stop in San Luis Obispo, he slammed Trump for having "no moral authority" and urged California to be a moral leader under the current presidency.
At the San Luis Obispo stop, the candidate also joked about Attorney GeneralJeff Sessions' comment that Newsom is "an embarrassment."
"That's a point of pride for me," Newsom said. "I raised a lot of money from that comment."
