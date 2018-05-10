How the Newsoms pick up their dog's poop: Donald Trump baggies

The wife of a prominent California politician found a new way to show the family's dislike for President Donald Trump: Poop bags.

"What do you think of Max's new poop bag?" Jen Siebel Newsom, the wife of would-be Governor Gavin Newsom, tweeted along with a photo of her dog looking dolefully at a red bag with Donald Trump's face on it.





What do you think of Max’s new poop bag? pic.twitter.com/JGxljpN6wl — Jen Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) May 9, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The photo drew a bit of controversy, not unexpectedly along party lines, on Twitter, with some complimenting her on the bag and asking where they could get it, and others calling her and her husband "obsessed" with Trump and decrying the bags as inappropriate.

One response suggested Newsom "hand them out all over San Francisco so people aren't s----ing in the streets."

Another commenter, confusingly, used a Michelle Obama quote and followed with "MAGA Vote Republican."

Some other responses included mentions of Gavin Newsom's extramarital affair, a Photoshopped picture of Trump with a certain bodily opening for a mouth, pictures of Obama toilet paper and more dog poop bags with Trump's face on them.





Gavin Newsom, who's currently California's lieutenant governor, responded in a succinct fashion: with three poop emojis.

Newsom is currently leading the polls in California's governor race. At a recent campaign stop in San Luis Obispo, he slammed Trump for having "no moral authority" and urged California to be a moral leader under the current presidency.

At the San Luis Obispo stop, the candidate also joked about Attorney GeneralJeff Sessions' comment that Newsom is "an embarrassment."

"That's a point of pride for me," Newsom said. "I raised a lot of money from that comment."

Given your Position & Influence, we find this really disappointing. We get your rage. But just because invective has been hurled your way, doesn't mean throwing it back earns you any points. Sorry for the civics lecture, but lead by example please. You get what you give. — THISLANDIA (@THISLANDIA) May 10, 2018

Jen!!! Please PLEASE tell us where to purchase these gems!!!!! — Casey LaBow (@CaseyLaBow) May 10, 2018

Seriously? Don’t you have better things to do? You’re what’s wrong with politics. Grow up. — Brent Arthur Stanton (@bastanton) May 9, 2018

Lol even Max is turning away from the face on the bag — Diana (@Dijana619) May 10, 2018

I absolutely love it and I love Max's reaction! He's like, "Hey, I'm better than that!" — kristi quaintance (@kristiquaintanc) May 9, 2018